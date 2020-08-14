California Coronavirus Cases Hit A High. Here’s What Else You Need To Know About Friday’s Pandemic Developments

As confirmed cases of the coronavirus topped 600,000 in California, the U.S. entered into a deal with McKesson to distribute COVID-19 vaccines when approved, and New York moved to phase 4 of its reopening plans, allowing even more nonessential businesses to resume operations.

California now takes the lead as the first state to surpass the 600,000 mark for total positive coronavirus cases. The state is followed by Florida, which has more than 557,000 positive cases and Texas, which reported over 530,000 confirmed cases of the virus, Johns Hopkins University tracking data show.

The two largest counties in California reported new coronavirus cases on Thursday with Los Angeles County seeing 1,999 new positive cases and San Diego County confirming 266 new cases of the virus, data from NBC News indicated.

While California leads the U.S. in coronavirus cases, it is the third-highest state in total COVID-19 deaths. The state has had nearly 11,000 COVID deaths – a count that is led by New York and New Jersey.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has projected the U.S. will reach 200,000 total COVID-19 deaths by Labor Day. The U.S. topped 167,000 COVID-19 deaths Friday.

The news of California’s case count comes as the federal government through the Departments of Health and Human Services and Defense entered into an agreement with McKesson Corp. to be the central distributor of COVID-19 vaccines and related supplies needed to begin inoculations during the pandemic.

The move by the U.S. extends an existing contract option with McKesson, which distributed the H1N1 vaccine during the 2009-10 pandemic. The award, HHS said, was part of a competitive bidding process that began in 2016 and included an option to distribute vaccines “in the event of a pandemic.”

When a COVID-19 vaccine is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, McKesson will work with the CDC to ship doses to vaccine administration sites.

“Today’s announcement puts another building block in place as the nation moves toward a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine,” CDC Director Robert Redfield said in a statement.

“America’s march toward one or more safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines is a combined effort between American industry and the federal government. McKesson is a leader in its field, and we welcome its expertise and dedication to public health,” he added.

In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the state can now enter phase 4 and reopen more nonessential businesses, including museums, aquariums, historical sites, cultural centers and bowling alleys. Guidelines for reopening gyms are expected to come from Cuomo on Monday.

Under the phase 4 plan, the reopened businesses will have to observe capacity limits as well as implement a face mask policy for employees and customers. Bowling alleys will also have to adhere to additional sanitation of shared equipment and limit food and drink to wait service.

Cuomo made the announcement as New York has reached a 1% coronavirus positivity rate for the last seven days.

In other coronavirus news: