California declares state of emergency over atmospheric river storm

by Julia Pierrepont III, Huang Heng

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — California Governor Gavin Newsom declared on Friday evening a state of emergency for Monterey and San Luis Obispo counties in California as the most recent spate of atmospheric river storms tore through the area and left chaos and destruction in their wake.

Newsom issued Friday’s emergency proclamation due to storms “that have threatened to cause mud and debris flows, forced the evacuation of thousands of residents and damaged critical infrastructure, including washing out a portion of Highway 1.”

The highway, more often referred to as the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH), is one of the most celebrated scenic drives in the United States and a frequent destination for tourists.

The PCH winds northward from San Diego to San Francisco along about 800 km of the magnificent California coastline. Its proximity to the sea also makes it the beleaguered target of seasonal tempests and tidal surges.

On Friday, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in Monterey reported that an entire section of the PCH had completely collapsed and been swept away into the sea.

No one was on the road when the slide happened, since CHP had shut it down on Tuesday before the big storm rolled through California. The weather service predicted early this week that the Big Sur coastline, where the huge landslide occurred, was the “bullseye” for the storm front.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration of the United States, the river is a relatively long, narrow region in the atmosphere transporting most of the water vapor outside the tropics, like a river in the sky.

An atmospheric river that contains the largest amounts of water vapor can carry a greater flux of water than the Earth’s largest river, the Amazon River. It can create extreme rainfall, mudslides and floods, often by stalling over watersheds vulnerable to flooding.

“The conditions caused by winter storms in Monterey and San Luis Obispo counties, by reason of their magnitude, are or are likely to be beyond the control of the services, personnel, equipment, and facilities of any single local government and require the combined forces of a mutual aid region or regions to appropriately respond,” said Newsom.

His emergency proclamation directed the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) to formally request federal assistance through the Office of Emergency Services and the Federal Highway Administration’s Emergency Relief Program, designed to provide emergency resistance to state and local governments.

Caltrans District 5 announced on Twitter that repairs to the highway would begin on Friday. As a key artery for the state, it is a priority to repair and reopen the highway as soon as possible; however, the authority said it’s too early to say how long that will take.

The heavy rains produced by the atmospheric river also caused flooding and knocked out power for thousands in Northern California this week, and the authority said as of Friday the threat of landslides and debris flows remained across the state after the state’s record-smashing 2020 wildfire season.

Many counties of California, including Los Angeles, issued evacuation orders or warnings of possible evacuation Thursday for communities located downhill as severe rainstorms continued in the area.

As of late Friday, there were no reports of any related injuries. Enditem