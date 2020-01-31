California e-scooter startup acquires European scooter rival

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — California e-scooter startup Bird said Monday that it has acquired European scooter rental provider Circ to expand its operation in European cities.

Bird announced its purchase of the Berlin-based Circ, a leading e-scooter company in Europe and the Middle East, without disclosing details about the deal.

The transaction will add more than 300 employees to its European operation to provide better mobility services to European riders who can unlock dockless scooters via a smartphone app for convenient transportation needs, said Bird.

The California e-scooter sharing company also said it has raised an additional 75 million U.S. dollars in its latest funding round to bring the total to 350 million dollars.

Bird said that the fund will be used to increase its profitability, vehicle development and business expansion in Europe.