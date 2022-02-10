California has filed a lawsuit against Tesla, alleging racial discrimination at the company’s factory.

California has filed a lawsuit against Tesla, alleging racial discrimination at the company’s manufacturing facility.

SACRAMENTO (California) –

(AP) — California filed a lawsuit against Tesla Inc. on Wednesday, alleging discrimination and harassment against Black employees at the company’s factory in the San Francisco Bay area.

Hundreds of worker complaints prompted the lawsuit, which was filed in Alameda County Superior Court, according to Kevin Kish, director of the state’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing.

According to the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg, the department “found evidence that Tesla’s Fremont factory is a racially segregated workplace where Black workers are subjected to racial slurs and discriminated against in job assignments, discipline, pay, and promotion creating a hostile work environment.”

The lawsuit’s details are still unknown, and Tesla has yet to respond to it, despite the fact that the electric carmaker had warned about it in an annual filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission several days prior.

Tesla, on the other hand, called the lawsuit misguided in a blog post published before the filing, claiming that the agency “has never once raised any concern” about its workplace practices after a three-year investigation.

According to the posting, the lawsuit appears to be centered on allegations made by factory production associates, who claimed misconduct occurred between 2015 and 2019.

The court will be asked to “pause the case and take other steps to ensure that facts and evidence will be heard,” according to the post.

“Attacking a company like Tesla, which has done so much good for California,” the blog said, “should not be the overriding goal of a state agency with prosecutorial authority.”

A jury in San Francisco awarded nearly (dollar)137 million to a Black contract worker who claimed he was subjected to “daily racist epithets” at the plant in 2015 and 2016 before quitting.

Employees drew swastikas and left racist graffiti and drawings around the plant, according to Owen Diaz, and supervisors did nothing to stop it.

Tesla is appealing the decision, claiming that it was unaware of any racist behavior at the plant, which employs about 10,000 people.

According to a Tesla blog post, the company “has always disciplined and terminated employees who engage in misconduct, including those who use racial slurs or harass…

