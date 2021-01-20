California on brink of hitting 3 million COVID-19 cases

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) — California, the most populous U.S. state with a population of around 40 million, is about to top the grim mark of 3 million COVID-19 cases, showed data released by the state health authorities on Tuesday.

The Golden State reported 23,794 new confirmed cases with 146 additional deaths during the prior 24-hour reporting period, pushing its total count to 2,996,968 with 33,739 related deaths, the California Department of Public Health said in a daily release.

Official statistics showed that it took about 10 months for California to reach the threshold of 1 million confirmed cases on Nov. 13, 2020 since the start of the pandemic and another six weeks to hit the 2 million mark on Dec. 24, 2020.

There are 20,062 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in the state with 4,693 of them in intensive care, said the department, adding that as case numbers continue to rise, the total number of individuals who will have serious outcomes will also increase.

Officials said that local health departments have reported 80,449 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 305 deaths statewide as of Monday. Enditem