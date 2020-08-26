‘Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’ Description, Pre-order Details, Modes, Release Date Leaked

A massive leak recently surfaced online revealing a lot of details about “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War,” ahead of its official unveiling. Activision earlier announced that the new game would be officially revealed on August 26. The leak uncovered a lot of information about the game including its pre-order details, editions available, release date and more.

CoDTracker and Modern Warzone discovered a massive amount of details about “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.” These details were found in the free-to-play update rolled out to “COD: Warzone.” The upcoming game is described as the direct sequel to the original “Black Ops.”

The insiders also revealed that the much-awaited game would be released on PC and next-gen gaming consoles, PS5 and Xbox One X. Additionally, the tipsters revealed that “Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War” is set to arrive on November 13, 2020. The game is set in the 1980s and players would fight alongside Mason, Woods and Hudson in various locations.

These include Vietnam, East Berlin, Turkey, Soviet KGB headquarters and a lot more. The player’s task is to track Perseus who aims to destabilize the global balance of power and alter the course of history, according to the datamined information. Aside from the Campaign, “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War” offers weapons and equipment for Zombies and Multiplayer experiences.

The upcoming game also has an Ultimate edition loaded with content and offers the best value for fans. It comes with “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War” game, the Land, Sea and Air Pack, which comes with 3 Operator Skins, 3 Vehicle Skins, 3 Weapon Blueprints, Battle Pass Bundle (1 Season Battle Pass + 20 Tier Skips) and Confrontation Weapons Pack.

#BlackOpsColdWar leaks from tonight:

• Release November 13th

• MP Reveal September 9th

• Woods Pre-Order Bonus gives early access to open beta

• #Warzone live event with a reward to reveal #BOCW

• Hudson and Mason Return

• Will be a direct sequel to #BlackOps 1

— ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) August 25, 2020

For those who plan to pre-order “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War,” they will get an early access to the game’s open beta. Additionally, they will unlock Frank Woods along with an assault rifle weapon Blueprint that can be used in “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” and “Call of Duty: Warzone.” Moreover, players would also get a 10 Tier Skips for immediate use in “Modern Warfare” and “Warzone.”