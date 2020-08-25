‘Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’ Pre-Order Unlocks Woods Operator Pack In ‘Warzone’

Fans who pre-order “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War” could reportedly unlock Woods Operator Pack in “COD: Warzone” and “Modern Warfare, according to a new report. It also revealed Open Beta plans for the game. It was just a few days ago when Activision officially confirmed the existence of the game and revealed its name, “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.”

The full reveal of “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War” would be on August 26. Ahead of the official launch of the upcoming shooter title. COD Tracker has a list of exciting discoveries about the game from a recent data mining activity. As reported by VGC, the Woods Operator Pack would be reportedly unlocked not only in “Modern Warfare” but also in “Warzone.”

This would be available only to those who pre-order select editions of “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.” Frank Woods is one of the protagonists of the original “Black Ops” title and would likely appear in the upcoming soft reboot, the report revealed. Gaming studio Activision had a similar promotion in 2019 when “Black Ops 4” players who pre-ordered “Modern Warfare” unlocked Captain Price.

Apart from the main character of the previous “Black Ops” game, the data miner also discovered several references to several other game packs. This includes the Confrontation Weapons Pack, a Season One Battle Pass bundle, and Land Sea and Air pack. Interestingly, the report also revealed the Open beta plans of the team for “Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.”

The move intends to allow players to experience “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War” ahead of its official release. Considering the marketing deal of Sony with the brand, fans anticipate that a pre-launch test on the PlayStation 4 could happen. The open data is more likely rolling out on PC, Xbox One and PS4 platforms.

Earlier, Activision confirmed that “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War” is the next game arriving this year. The gaming studio announced that its full official reveal would take place on Wednesday. The upcoming title is anticipated to include its own game modes like the campaign, zombies and multiplayer. It is also expected to integrate free-to-play “Warzone” similar to what Infinity Ward did with “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.”