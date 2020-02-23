Call of Duty Down: Modern Warfare server status latest for January 23

Call of Duty Modern Warfare servers appears to be struggling. Here’s the latest news.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare servers may be down this evening, with reports of server trouble for the game flooding in.

The popular online shooter started to experience connectivity issues at around 12.30am GMT with gamers still unable to log in and play at the time of writing.

Independent outage monitor Down Detector received a surge of Call of Duty down reports with the majority of issues relating to connection problems with ‘server connection’.

The Down Detector outage map says the problems are hitting users in the UK, Europe and across America.

Down Detector has also seen a peak of 1000+ ‘Call of Duty down’ reports across the world from users in the past few minutes.

More to follow.

This is a breaking news story and is constantly being updated with new information as it becomes available.

Please refresh the page regularly to get the latest updates.

Reporters working on dailystar.co.uk will be working to source the latest information, reaction, pictures and video related to this story.

You can also follow us on Twitter @ DailyStar to get the latest news updates 24 hours a day.

Or download the Daily Star app for flash alerts on the biggest stories of the day.

Why not also subscribe to receive our regular Daily Star news bulletins? You can do this on this page by simply entering your email address above and hitting ‘subscribe’.



