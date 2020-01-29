Call of Duty League Standings and Schedule ahead of CDL London event in February

Call of Duty World League kicked off last weekend. Here’s everything you need to know about the current CDL standings and the next scheduled event.

The Call of Duty League officially kicked off in Minnesota last weekend. 12 teams from the newly franchised esport battled it out for seedings in the rest of the season.

The weekend proved to a successful one for Activision with a peak of 102k viewers on the very first day of the league.

There were many tight games and major shocks throughout the weekend as some unexpected teams rose above the rest while some heavy hitters suffered incredible losses (more on that further down).

Following the first weekends action, the full standings can be found below and are correct at time of writing.

This weekend showed heavy hitters Atlanta Faze and Chicago Huntsmen dominate their competition as they topped the table having won both their matches.

Atlanta has licensed its name from the famous Faze Clan and its roster includes world champions Simp and Abezy.

The biggest shock by far was the abysmal performance by Dallas Empire and Optic Gaming Los Angeles.

Before the league, Dallas was touted as one of the most dominant teams at practice while Optic Gaming roster is home to some of the most famous players in Call of Duty, including Slasher, Dashy, and JKap.

Both teams will be looking for improved performances in the next event, which will be held on February 8-9 in London at the Copperbox Arena in Stratford.

The games are going to be hosted by the London Royal Ravens and will feature 8 of the 12 teams in a bracket-style tournament where teams then advance to a single-elimination bracket.

One of the key matches in the event is going to be the battle for European dominance as the London Royal Ravens take on Paris Legion.

For those willing to attend, the event will also feature an after match live performance by American rapper, Wale, and Dutch DJ, Nicky Romero

Tickets to the event are now live and can be booked, here.

News of the launch weekend follows on from some big news for the Call of Duty World League as Activision Blizzard and Google announced a multi-year strategic relationship.

Essentially, Google Cloud will serve as the preferred provider for Activision Blizzard’s game hosting infrastructure and YouTube as its exclusive streaming partner worldwide, excluding China, for live broadcasts — including Overwatch League, Call of Duty League, Hearthstone Esports, and more.

“We’ve worked closely with Activision Blizzard for the past few years across mobile titles to boost its analytics capabilities and overall player experience,” said Sunil Rayan, Head of Gaming, Google Cloud. “We are excited to now expand our relationship and help power one of the largest and most renowned game developers in the world.”

All competitions will be livestreamed on each league’s YouTube channel and will include archived and other special content.