Call of Duty London Tickets: How to buy League tickets? Price and dates for next CWL event?

Call of Duty World League comes to London in February for the next event in the CWL schedule. But how can you buy tickets and what is the price of entry? Here’s everything you need to know and more.

The Call of Duty League officially kicked off last weekend in Minnesota. The event featured 12 teams as they clashed swords (or guns) in the newly formed city-based franchise league.

The event was an enormous success for Activision Blizzard, the parent company of Call of Duty and the Call of Duty League, as it received over a 102k peak viewers on its Youtube stream

The event proved to be full of surprise, with some matches going down to the wire, and some underdog teams causing upsets against the heavy hitters.

But that’s in the past, you can read more about the Minnesota event on our roundup, here .

The next CDL event will be held in London in just a few weeks.

Hosted by the London Royal Ravens, the event will feature 8 of the ten teams from the franchise league.

Given that the launch event in Minnesota was just a battle for seedings, this event will be the first formal tournament that is going to be held for the league.

Here is everything you need to know about CDL London.

CDL London will be held in two weeks’ time, on the weekend of February 8-9.

Following the footsteps of the Call of Duty World League last year, the event will take place at the Copper Box Arena in Stratford.

The game will be also be streamed live on Youtube Gaming.

Tickets to the event are now live and can be booked, on the SeeTickets website.

There are different types of tickets that you can purchase for the event, based on the preferred seating and additional perks given.

The VIP tickets cost a whopping 209 pounds and offer VIP seating, exclusive signed merchandise and a photo-op with the London home team, the Royal Ravens.

The standard tickets, however, lie in the 50-60 pound range depending on which seat you choose.

There’s also an option on whether you want to attend for one day (with options for Saturday or Sunday) as well as a weekend ticket encompassing two days

There’s even the chance to grab a ‘Season ticket’ which includes the event this February and the return leg in June.

It’s also worth noting that spectators who are 13 to 15 years old must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian and present a signed parental consent form on the day.

Spectators who are 16 – 17 years old can attend without a parent or legal guardian, but must present a signed parental consent form. Follow that link for more details.





ON THE DAY – WHO TO WATCH

One of the most anticipated matches will be the one between Chicago Huntsmen and the Dallas Empire.

Empire suffered heavy losses at the Minnesota launch, having lost both its matches against Chicago and Atlanta Faze, despite being in dominant form throughout the pre-season.

Dallas will be looking for vengeance and will be trying to prove that they are one of the best teams in the league.

Another key matchup will be battle for dominance in the European Call of Duty scene, as the London Royal Ravens will take on Paris Legion.

Paris crushed London in their last match, but with the home field support on their side, The Ravens may make a comeback.