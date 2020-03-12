Call of Duty Modern Warfare Battle Royale trailer confirms free PS4, Xbox COD mode

[UPDATE – Now announced] Call of Duty Modern Warfare Battle Royale mode, Warzone, looks to be coming soon. So when is the Warzone release date and start time? When is the CoD update announced?

UPDATE : The Call of Duty Warzone trailer has finally arrived and gives us our first official look at the new Modern Warfare Battle Royale mode.

The new Modern Warfare Battle Royale mode is set to go live at 3pm tomorrow, after an in-game timer started a countdown until the locked classified mode would unlock.

A message from Activision told fans:

“Warzone will be live tomorrow, March 10 at 8AM PDT as a one-time early access for Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® owners, and launch a few hours later around 12PM PDT, free for everyone!

“You do not need to own the full version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare to download, play and enjoy Warzone. Call of Duty: Warzone is free for everyone.”

Watch the new trailer just below. More details to follow.

Original Story – You know it, we know, the whole world knows it. Call of Duty Modern Warfare has a brand new Battle Royale mode called Warzone.

It’s the worst kept secret in gaming and it’s just got a whole lot closer to be confirmed.

Reports suggest that the media embargo for the new mode is set for later today ahead of an eventual release on PS4, Xbox One and PC on March 10th.

This would make a lot of sense given that, typically, Activision likes to roll out updates for Call of Duty on a Tuesday evening.

We imagine the embargo for content could be coming today, 24 hours ahead of the actual launch.

So we can likely expect to see a new trailer of some sorts and perhaps impressions from media and content creators ahead of time.

They certainly wouldn’t release it at the time of the mode going live, because realistically, people will want to play the mode right away, not read reports of what it’s like. And equally, for streamers, you want them streaming the game at launch, not posting older impression videos.

So a full rollout of impressions seems more likely to arrive today, ahead of launch.

And we might now have our first sign that the marketing for the mode is shifting into top gear.

Reports in the last 20 minutes suggest that adverts for Call of Duty Warzone have started to appear on Twitch.

See for yourself below.

There’s numerous screenshots doing the rounds on Twitch (like the above) which show the Warzone ad plastered across the Twitch homepage.

But a quick check ourselves shows that it might have been pulled by Twitch, as the advert is no longer showing.

Apparently clicking on the advert diverted people to the Sony PlayStation Plus website.

So it seems as though PlayStation might once again have marketing rights for the new mode.

More to follow.