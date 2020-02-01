Call of Duty Modern Warfare price drops on PS4, Xbox to just £35 at Tesco

Tesco is offering Call of Duty fans the chance to pick the game up for cheap – here’s what you need to know

Call of Duty Modern Warfare was one of 2019’s best-selling games.

Infinity Ward and Activision teamed up once again to reboot the Modern Warfare series, and went back to what fans love most about the franchise: grounded combat, tight gameplay, a breadth of weapons to use, and some of the best maps in FPS gaming.

The game, thanks to its popularity, hasn’t really dropped in price too much since its launch. It’s the curse of popular games – the supply/demand line doesn’t falter, and the price stays high.

At least this week, we’ve seen the game finally – finally! – start to go on offer, though.

Tesco is selling the game at a massive £15 off – but only until February 5th. So if you’re keen to get in on this deal, act quick! (Good job it’s payday this week, eh?)

The game is available for £35 (down from £50) on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

You can buy Call of Duty Modern Warfare on PS4 here.

You can buy Call of Duty Modern Warfare on Xbox One here.

Stock is likely to be limited so be sure to act on this deal soon if you’re keen to pick up the best-selling and most successful Call of Duty title in years.

In case you’re still on the fence, here’s what you need to know about the game:

You can read our review of Call of Duty Modern Warfare at the link.