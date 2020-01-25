Call of Duty Modern Warfare PS4 Update: Infinity Ward respond to Spec Ops download not working

Call of Duty Modern Warfare PS4 players are still having issues downloading the new Spec Ops pack following the update released earlier this week.

The new Call of Duty Modern Warfare update dropped earlier this week, but it wasn’t without its problems.

As we imagine most fans will know, the update went spectacularly wrong for some players who were given an error prompt that could have potentially reset combat record stats.

According to the devs, this would have also reset players “custom load-outs, Operator customizations, Killstreaks, and Field Upgrade selections back to their default state.”

Thankfully, following on from a new Infinity Ward community blog post last night, it appears as though most if not all players should once again have their combat record stats again.

Although the team did warn that you might not have your players customisations, which (annoyingly) you might have to do once again.

Whilst Infinity Ward believed this is fixed for everyone, they also encourage those who had their stats reset but are not seeing them restored, to contact them asap.

However, there was another, slightly smaller issue with this weeks update which doesn’t look to have been fixed, yet.

There are numerous PS4 players who appear to be unable to download the additional “Spec Ops DLC” which was released on Wednesday.

Players would have noted that after installing the initial update, there should have been an extra 12GB Spec Ops Pack to download when you start the game.

The problem is, some players seem to be caught in an infinite loop downloading this extra DLC.

According to the team, this is “still being investigated” but updates should be appearing on the games Trello board and @InfinityWard on Twitter for updates on this issue.

Given that it’s the weekend and the team might be more focussed on the Call of Duty League which starts again today, we think players might have to wait until Tuesday when Infinity Ward would otherwise release an update and change the multiplayer playlists.