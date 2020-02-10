Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2 leaked: Ghost, Gameplay more leak

Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2 is set to begin next week and ahead of time lots of info appears to have leaked.

The Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2 release date is set for February 11 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

More details about the new season are expected to be revealed by Activision and Infinity ward ahead of the start date next week, but several key features of the new season appear to have already leaked.

Somewhat embarrassingly, it’s also come from the official website for Call of Duty.

Earlier this week in the first official video released by the developer, it was teased that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 2 would see the return of fan favourite character, Ghost.

The leaked appear to confirm Ghost as the new Operator for the season, who is available instantly by purchasing the battle pass.

In addition, two brand new weapons, and more details about the next Battle Pass were also confirmed.

So far the following details appear to have been confirmed

It’s possible more will be revealed in the coming days with Activision’s President suggesting the new Season has a ‘great pipeline’ of content.

That said, it’s looking less likely that the games Battle Royale mode will be coming anytime soon.