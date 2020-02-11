Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2 Secrets: CoD Pro reveals how to win

Activision and Infinity Ward will release Season 2 of Call of Duty Modern Warfare today, and a top creator has given us the inside track on how to win

With Season 2 for Modern Warfare out later today, we wanted to give you some tips and tricks to help you become the best player you can be.

We spoke to YouTube star MarleyThirteen and asked him for his Top 5 tips on how to improve as a player.

MarleyThirteen is a YouTube content creator with over 500,000 subscribers.

He plays Call of Duty every single day and has followed the franchise for years, so you know any advice he gives you can be trusted.

To help get ahead in the new Season, and to help us really start to dominate when it comes to Dominion, Deathmatches or whatever other mode you might want to play, we asked MarleyThirteen for his top 5 tips for getting the best over your enemies in Season 2.

Here’s what he had to say.

1. UTILISE THE GUNSMITH

Take some time to mess around with Gunsmith in Modern Warfare because it’s like nothing we’ve ever seen in a Call of Duty game before.

Your primary weapon can have up to 5 attachments on it which includes sights, underbarrel attachments, various stocks and more. All of these attachments carry various pros and cons so do make sure you study them carefully before equipping them. There are so many options to choose from and seemingly limitless combinations you can create although a top tip for you is that you can actually change one weapon into a whole new one with the right attachments.

For example, changing an AK47 into an AK74u. So spend some time getting familiar with the Gunsmith and see what you can do.

Some players may not realise this but you can actually access the Gunsmith menu during a multiplayer game. So if you feel like that silencer or extended mag you’ve just equipped isn’t working out, you can swap it for something different mid-game. Just bring up your loadout selection menu and you should see a Gunsmith option next to it.

2. PLAY THE OBJECTIVE

Admit it, we all love winning. There is nothing better than absolutely destroying the enemy team and feeling like you’re unstoppable – however, when the tables have turned and you’re on the losing side, there’s nothing worse.

You could get your most kills ever, but when you end up losing the game you have to think, was it worth it? To help boost your team’s chances of winning I’ll put this nice and simple… Play the objective.

With a variety of game modes on offer each one often has a different objective and the team most likely to win will be the one focusing on completing the objective at hand. If you need to capture a domination flag or hold down a hardpoint location make sure you’re doing your bit for the team.

Familiarise yourself with the different objectives these modes have to offer and try to focus on them as much as possible. On most teams there will be one player who isn’t playing the objective, don’t be that guy!

3. COMMUNICATE IN GUNFIGHT MODE

When it comes to Modern Warfare’s Gunfight 2v2 mode it’s all about communication with your partner, whether you know them or not. The team with the better communication and call-outs will win on this mode 9 times out of 10 so make sure you’re providing vital info to your duo from the first second of the match.

Did the enemy player run; right, left, up top? Or did they not even leave their spawn? Letting your teammate know this info helps them shape their own tactic for each round.

Furthermore say you lose a gunfight which leaves your teammate in a 1v1, let them know if you got some hits on the enemy, that they’re weak (one shot) so your partner knows what they’re getting into, whether to get aggressive or hold back and play it slower.

Overall, every piece of communication from calling out enemy positions to calling out your own grenade throws will go a long way to helping your team secure that victory.

4. TRY USING SPECIALIST

There are so many different perks to choose from and by default you can only pick three. The perks are split into 3 tiers and you can only pick one to use from each. By the time you’ve selected to carry two primary weapons, recharge your equipment and reduce the strength of an enemy flashbang you’re all out of perk spots.

If you’d like to get yourself more than three perks try using specialist mode. This replaces your killstreaks with perks meaning for each kill you get works your way towards a new perk.

So instead of earning a UAV or Cruise Missile you can earn additional perks such as seeing enemy equipment or resupplying your ammo. This means you won’t have to spend time calling in your kill streaks and instead you’ll be able to run around the map with more perks than the average player.

5. SQUAD UP IN GROUND WAR

When you’re playing the Ground War mode you get placed into a squad of 4 players. When you respawn you are given the option of spawning at one of your team’s flag points, or spawning on one of your squad members.

Choosing a squad member can be a really quick way to get back into the action, but it can also drop you right into the heat of it and end up being short lived.

To support your squad, play smart to allow them to respawn safely. If you’re the last squad member left alive, back away from the fight, give your squad time to respawn and join you.

This way you can tackle the opposition’s flags together, take hold of key points around the map and not have to constantly spawn away from the action.