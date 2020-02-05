Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2 teaser hints at Ghost, MW2 Rust map, more

Activision and Infinity Ward have announced the start date of Season 2 – and it looks like it’ll land with a few surprises

Call of Duty Modern Warfare is going from strength to strength.

The game – Activision’s most successful title in the Call of Duty franchise in years – has only seen a single Season of content so far, and already fans are captivated, eager to see what developer Infinity Ward does next.

To that end, the latest trailers are causing a feeding frenzy online.

We know that Season Two is kicking off on February 11 thanks to a short video shared the developer shared on Twitter, but there seems to be more hidden information in that short teaser that hints at what’s to come in the next content drop.

The video (embedded above) shows veteran Call of Duty character “Ghost” (AKA Simon Riley) getting an incoming message from Modern Warfare’s Captain Price.

The message shows Ghost decrypting a set of messages that reveal we can expect to see more new weapons and new operators arrive in Season 2.

Those with an eagle eye (hat-tip, VG247) have noticed that three of the images in the teaser appear to show the Modern Warfare 2 map Rust.

It’s impossible to tell for sure, but it certainly looks like Rust… and we know that the folks at Infinity Ward have expressed an interest in bringing more classic maps to the game.

Expect to hear more in the coming week.

Other than that, the teaser seems to hint at the arrival of the ACR assault rifle and vaguely hints a new SMG could be en-route, too.

If Rust is arriving, we think it could be a great fit in the game – it’s a tiny little map and would make a great arena for the Gunfight mode that has become so popular in the latest CoD effort.

Plus, games of Domination on that tiny map are guaranteed to make you clutch your pad with all the tension they can create.

We look forward to hearing more from Activision and Infinity Ward in the coming weeks.