Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2 trailer leaks ahead of release

The Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2 trailer has leaked ahead of the February 11 release.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare fans, get excited. The launch of Season 2 is a little over 24 hours away but it’s good news for you, because it seems the official trailer has leaked ahead of time.

Best of all, this isn’t some blurry, awfully cropped ‘leak’ but a proper full HD trailer that shows everything in glorious detail.

The headline news is that Rust, the fan favourite map from the original Modern Warfare 2 release, is back, as a brand new multiplayer map.

Alongside this, we also have official confirmation (if it wasn’t already obvious) that the Call of Duty character ‘Ghost’ will return to the game as a brand new operator to choose from.

In total it looks like Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2 will introduce four new maps, which also includes Atlas Superstore, Bazaar, and Zhokov Boneyard.

It appears as though Bazaar will feature as a new 2 vs 2 Gunfight map whilst Zhokov Boneyard will be used for a new Ground War map based on the same sizeable area taken from the Modern Warfare 2 campaign.

As for Atlas Superstore, that seems to have been adapted from the Operation Paladin map utilised in Modern Warfare’s Spec Ops mode.

New weapons are also mentioned, but not by name. Thankfully a prior leak over the weekend leads us to believe that these will be the ‘Grau 5.56’ SMG described as “lightweight, maneuverable and full of potential” and the Striker 45 which is described as a “Hard-hitting and long-range SMG”.

As mentioned previously, Ghost is featured prominently and even adorns the main Season 2 artwork.

The one detail that doesn’t seem to have been mentioned so far, is the inclusion of the Call of Duty Modern Warfare Battle Royale mode.

A BR mode has been on the cards for quite some time, with numerous leaks revealing both the map and potentially the unique systems that will make this Battle Royale mode stand out in comparison to other Battle Royale shooters.

However, it’s omissions from the trailer would lead us to believe it’s not coming in Season 2. As a headline-grabbing feature would surely be highlighted in the trailer.

The wait goes on it seems. Perhaps Infinity Ward will look to release it in a few months as a way to encourage players to keep engaged with the game over the Summer period.

For now, we’ll have to make do with all this new content that is confirmed to be coming in Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2.

The new season starts tomorrow, February 11 but at the time of writing there’s no precise notice of what time the Season starts.

Logic would suggest it will begin at the same time as most Call of Duty Modern Warfare updates, which is normally at 6pm GMT across all platforms (PS4, Xbox and PC).

Likewise, patch notes normally follow shortly after the new update drops. Stay tuned for more updates throughout the day, we suspect this won’t be the last leak we see in the lead up to Season 2.