Call of Duty Modern Warfare Update: March 3 Patch Notes released by Infinity Ward

Call of Duty Modern Warfare released a new update to the game this evening. Here’s a look at the patch notes as shared by Infinity Ward.

This was for all platforms, which includes PS4 Xbox One and PC.

Unfortunately, there’s no news or even as much as a tease for the games’ Warzone mode, with Charlie Intel almost categorically ruling out any launch today, writing online that ‘Warzone is not coming today.’

As we mentioned though, Infinity Ward has released a new patch, so that’s something.

You’ll find the official Call of Duty Modern Warfare patch notes, released by Infinity Ward on March 3, just below:

PLAYLIST UPDATE:

GENERAL FIXES:

Uzi:

PC: Fixed a bug where the shaders status bar would read as paused in the UI even though the shaders were continuing to install in the background

CoD Caster:

Our patch notes from 2/25 contained weapon notes that did not actually make it into update itself. The below changes are now live as of today: