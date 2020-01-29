Call of Duty Modern Warfare Update: Next PS4, Xbox patch preview for January 28

Activision and Infinity Ward are due to introduce some new modes and alter the playlist in CoD Modern Warfare later today – here’s what you need to know.

Get your eyes on the prize, soldier – Call of Duty Modern Warfare’s weekly playlist changeover is barrelling in at an alarming speed, and it will soon be applied tot the game on all platforms.

So make sure you log in and wrap up everything you can so in the current playlists if you want to ensure you extract all the weapon kills and benefits you can from the current setup.

This new update marks the second of these weekly refreshes – something we’re expecting to drop in every Tuesday for the foreseeable future.

As the companies announced in early January, Activision and Infinity Ward drops a new update to the esteemed FPS game that alters the modes you have access to from the multiplayer menu on a weekly basis.

This is part of the weekly schedule that sees the developer and publisher make rolling changes to the game over three days per week.

Infinity Ward, currently, operates on this schedule:

With that in mind, here’s what we know is going to change over the next 24 hours.

The following modes will be replaced with other modes as of 6pm on January 28, 2020:

– Shoot House 24/7

– Gunfight 3v3

– “Same Day Delivery” Playlist – Cranked and Drop Zone!

Though we don’t know what these modes will be replaced with, It’s worth noting that whilst these modes may not be featured on playlists any more, we may still see them appear elsewhere in the game.

Early on in the game’s life, for example, we saw 1v1 Gunfight appear on the featured playlist, replacing 2v2. However, 2v2 Gunfight remains available in the menus – as 3v3 Gunfight rotates out, we may see it replaced with another version of the mode again.

In terms of what’s to come, it looks like Infinity Ward has some exciting stuff in the pipes.

“We’re […] working on some fun twists on old favorites, like Deathmatch Domination…and we’re working on a version of Gunfight with some updated loadouts,” the developer has announced.

“We also have some more 2XP events coming your way over the next few weeks too, so stay tuned for more details!”

As per the game’s Trello board, though, we do know what to expect in the coming patch (and even a few updates after that) thanks to some of the issues listed as ‘Fixed in next update’.

Here’s what we can expect to be updated soon:

• Platinum camo is not unlocking for the Ram-7

• Calling in a Chopper Gunner near the E flag makes the Chopper Gunner run into invisible collision without being able to get into the map

• Not awarded Season 0 emblem for completing Officer Rank Challenges

• Players are reporting that their audio is cutting out during matches on PC

• When out in the sun light with the Platinum and Damascus camo equipped, the weapon will occasionally have a blinding glare which impedes gameplay

• 1.13 patch notes mention the RAM-7 extended mags were adjusted to 50 rounds instead of 45 rounds.

• Executions near walls and on elevated surfaces will get canceled mid-animation

• Player can cancel their recovery state when sliding – need to take another look at this!

We’ll keep you updated as anything official gets announced regarding the games latest patch notes.