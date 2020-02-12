Call of Duty Modern Warfare update size for Season 2 download is huge, here’s why

The Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2 Update is massive. And Infinity Ward has explained what’s

Call of Duty Modern Warfare dropped the Season 2 Update earlier this afternoon.

Now, we’re of no doubt that you’ve noticed when you booted up the PS4, Xbox One or PC this evening, but the file size, is well, massive.

Stupidly big in fact given the file sizes of the game previously.

We’re not going to attempt to work out how much space the game has taken up of our HDD so far, but suffice to say, it’s big enough that it’s becoming a problem.

Well, today’s update was yet again another whopper; 67GB on PC, 51 GB on PS4 and 68 GB on Xbox One to be more precise.

So large was the update that it’s actually lead to Infinity Ward’s Production Developer explaining what on earth is going on.

The gist is that after the Season 2 update, the overall game size should, be smaller. Equally, future updates should also be smaller than normal. Soon, Infinity Ward will add an in-game DLC management screen.

Here’s the full explanation:

hey all – as we push season 2 live i just want to apologize about the download size of this update. we’re constantly trying to fight back against both download size and disk footprint and in this case we’re re-sending new asset packs to reduce the overall size of the game.

this is what has caused the update today to be so big. after todays download you should see that, even though we’ve added season 2 and the associated content for it, the overall size of the game should shrink a little on your local hard drive.

in addition to this update keeping the disk footprint from increasing, we’re also taking this opportunity to set up the data up for better overall management to try and keep future updates from being this large, even during a season rollout.

additionally, in a future update we’re going to also be adding a DLC pack management screen for console users, to allow you to pick and choose which DLC packs you want keep, and remove the others to recover more space as well.

i’m very conscious of the overall size of MW and we’re doing what we can to minimize this for everyone. thanks!

More to follow.