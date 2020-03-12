Call of Duty Warzone 1.17 patch notes: Modern Warfare update changes revealed

There’s a huge update arriving in Call of Duty Modern Warfare today, and it’s bringing a lot of changes with it – here’s what you need to know

Activision and Infinity Ward made it official, after months of speculation and leaks, that Call of Duty Warzone will be launching today.

“For owners of the full version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Warzone will replace the previously named ‘Classified’ panel in the Main Menu,” the developer mentioned in a press release.

“A one-time early access will give Modern Warfare owners the ability to download Warzone at 8AM PDT. For Modern Warfare owners who are current and have the most recent title updates, the download will be a 18-22GB.”

Since then, we’ve been able to confirms that the full patch size for Warzone on PS4 is 16.6GB, and it weighs in similarly on other platforms, too.

It’s a pretty hefty update, then, and one that’ll likely come in with some changes for the rest of the game, too.

Here’s everything we know about the changes coming to the title with this latest update.

PLAYLIST UPDATE:

GENERAL FIXES:

Call of Duty League: Restricted the .357 Snake Shot in the CDL public playlist

Weapons:

Missions and Challenges:

Classic Special Operations:

Special Operations: Survival – Leaderboards for Azhir Cave (night) and St. Petrograd have been added

Special Operations:

Keyboard and Mouse: a contextual menu is now displayed when KBM player right-click on usernames in the Social menu’s Party tab

PC: