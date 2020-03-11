Call of Duty Warzone Combat Pack: How to claim PS4 exclusive Modern Warfare DLC

PlayStation players have some exclusive content they can access if they have PS Plus, here’s what you need to know

Call of Duty’s new mode arrived yesterday.

Called Warzone , Activision and Infinity Ward have added a huge new experience to the game in the form of a robust new Battle Royale experience.

And if you’re playing the game on PlayStation 4, you’re in luck – you’ll also be able to grab yourself a special pack dedicated to players taking part in the new mode on Sony’s console.

“In celebration of launch day, Playstation Plus users will be able to get the exclusive* and free Call of Duty: Warzone Combat Pack at Playstation Store,” reads a message from the developer.

But there are a few stipulations if you want to ensure you can access the pack.

First of all, you need to be a member of PlayStation Plus.

If you’re a member, you can either log into the Warzone section of the Call of Duty Modern Warfare game on your console and find the pack advertised in the menu (and download from there), or you can search for ‘Warzone Combat Pack’ in the PlayStation Store.

If you have an active sub, you can download and get your pack right away.

The Warzone Combat Pack (which you can download on the PlayStation Store) includes five cosmetic items.

These include: An operator skin for Yegor, a shotgun weapon blueprint, in-game watch, calling card, weapon charm.

People that download the pack will also nab themselves a Double XP token that can be used across the whole Modern Warfare game.

The Celebration Pack is a timed exclusive for PlayStation 4 players, and will be available on other platforms from Oct. 1, 2020.

We’ve seen similar PlayStation Plus bonuses offered before in games like Apex Legends and Fortnite – if those other games are anything to go by, you can expect to see more PS Plus goodies arrive in the game throughout its lifetime.