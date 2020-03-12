Call of Duty Warzone DirectX Error: Unrecoverable Error fixed by Redditors

Call of Duty PC players have been encountering a DirectX error since Warzone launched. Thankfully there appears to be a solution.

Call of Duty Warzone launched last night and if you take a quick peek at several threads on Reddit, there’s a number of PC players encountering the same error involving DirectX.

The error most people are reporting reads: “DirectX encountered an unrecoverable Error. Check the readme for possible solutions.”

Thankfully, one player appears to have solved the issue which has most players completely stumped.

If you can, go give all your Reddit gold to the user PREFIXS who posted a solution to the CODWarzone subreddit overnight.

“Hey guys if you getting this error message just disable your RTSS (RivaTuner Statistics Server) or other similar program. On RTSS you can do it by setting detection level to “none”.”

This seems to have done the trick for most players, who rightfully praised the PC user.

That said, with Activation Support yet to say anything, it’s understandable that most players might not be able to find the solution when searching online.

This doesn’t appear to be the only error impacting players, with numerous problems related to Error codes popping up and general crashes impacting games.

This is likely to happen though, with the game having only just launched with minimal testing before likely the whole world decided to jump on the new free-to-play shooter.

Hopefully, Activision and Infinity Ward will be quick to patch these out in the coming days.

Though Infinity Ward typically releases new updates every Tuesday, we wouldn’t be surprised to see a new hotfix update released in the coming days before the weekend when even more player drop into the game.