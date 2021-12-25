Call the Midwife, The Larkins, Mrs Brown’s Boys, and more are among the Christmas Day TV shows scheduled for 2021.

Call the Midwife, The Larkins, Mrs Brown’s Boys, and more will be on TV on Christmas Day in 2021.

Take a look at our top Christmas Day TV specials.

Christmas Day has arrived, and if you haven’t yet planned your television viewing for the big day, we can help.

From Channel 4’s How to Train Your Dragon to BBC Two’s Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast, there will be a plethora of holiday films to keep the kids entertained.

From 3 p.m., ITV and BBC One will broadcast the Queen’s Speech.

Emmerdale will premiere an hour-long special on ITV at 8 p.m., followed by a 60-minute special on Coronation Street at 8 p.m.

EastEnders will air at 9.35 p.m. on BBC One, a few minutes later than usual.

But there are plenty of other TV Christmas specials to choose from, so whether you prefer comedy, drama, or a game show, we’ve compiled a list of the best shows to watch on Christmas Day.

The Repair Shop’s Jay Blades, singer Anne-Marie, comedian and presenter Mel Giedroyc, newsreader Moira Stewart, presenter Adrian Chiles, and First Dates’ Fred Sirieix are among six celebrities who will take to the dance floor with their Strictly pro dancers this Christmas.

Jamie Cullum and Gary Barlow will give special musical performances.

When Paul O’Grady returns to Battersea Dogs and Cats Home for this year’s festive special, he’ll be assisting a lonely beagle.

Will Paul be able to grant the beagle’s Christmas wish of making a new friend? Meanwhile, he’ll be comforting a Patterdale Terrier cross who requires surgery.

Three well-known figures will attempt to complete The Wheel in Michael McIntyre’s BBC game show’s Christmas special.

Danny Dyer, Zoe Ball, and David Walliams will be among the contestants hoping to raise funds for their favorite charities.

Gareth Malone, Martine McCutcheon, Alex Scott, Jason Manford, Tameka Empson, Julian Clary, and Gregg Wallace will be assisting them with the answers.

Prepare for a festive special of Blankety Blank hosted by Bradley Walsh that will be both entertaining and unpredictable.

Angela Rippon, Richard E Grant, Tom Allen, Sarah Millican, Mel B, and Danny Jones are the six celebrities who will be attempting to assist the contestants in winning prizes.

