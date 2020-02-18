Calls for cops to crackdown on ‘speeding cyclists’ on shared paths in Melbourne

There are growing calls to fix a loophole for Melbourne cyclists caught speeding along shared footpaths to be issued with on-the-spot fines.

In some parts of the city such as Southbank, cyclists have been caught travelling at 20km/h on a path they share with pedestrians — double the speed limit of 10km/h.

Victoria Police have the powers to fine cyclists for speeding, but can’t issue on-the-spot fines due to a legal loophole.

The only way fines can be handed out is through a lengthy summons process.

‘We think it’s a gap in our road rules that (cyclists) should be able to be issued an infringement directly,’ Victoria Walks executive officer Ben Rossiter told 7News.com.au.

‘We know walkers and cyclists don’t mix, particularly fast-moving commuters cyclists, and older walkers, people with disabilities and vision impairments. They just don’t work together.’

More than 10,000 cyclists ride into the CBD each day, the equivalent of 52 packed trams, according to a City of Melbourne Council survey.

A $5million dedicated high bike path through back streets of Southbank is due to be completed at the end of this year.

But the new project had mixed support from Melburnians.

‘This doesn’t work. It hasn’t work for years,’ one cyclist said.

Some cyclists admitted many riders don’t obey the speed limit along shared footpaths.

When using shared paths, cyclists also need to keep to the left unless impractical to do so and give way to pedestrians, according to the VicRoads website.