Calls to BAN petrol cars from Australian roads within 15 years

An electric vehicle boss has claimed Australia will fall behind the rest of the world if petrol cars are not banned by 2035.

Electric Vehicle Council chief executive Behyad Jafari said Australia needs to roll out an electric vehicle strategy to catch up with other developed countries.

His calls have come as the United Kingdom has brought forward a ban on selling new petrol, diesel or hybrid cars to 2035 – five years earlier than originally planned.

There were 6,718 electric cars, including hybrid plug-ins, sold across Australia last year, according to the Electric Vehicle Council, a 203 per cent spike compared to 2018.

Despite the popularity for the vehicles increasing, jumping from 2,216 in 2018, it is still sluggish compared to other developed countries, Mr Jafari said.

He Jafari said Australia should have about 50,000 new electric vehicles on the roads but it was lacking the incentives and support in place in the EU and China.

‘We have become a global magnet for dirty, inefficient vehicles that can’t be sold in smarter markets.

‘These new figures show that Australians are enthusiastic early adopters. We love seizing the advantages of new tech and we love getting on board first. So, even without government support, we are still eager to embrace the myriad advantages of electric vehicles.’

He told Daily Mail Australia there was no chance Australia could achieve a similar ban to the UK within the same timeframe as the UK had already taken a number of steps to work towards its target.

A National Electric Vehicle Strategy is currently in development as part of the $3.5billion climate solutions package, which should be completed by the middle of the year.

However, Mr Jafari said the country would likely end up being 10 years behind all other countries if it did not begin putting a plan into motion fast.

‘Over this decade electric vehicles become cheaper, we need to be making sure they come here and we are ready for them,’ he said.

He said as the global demand for electric cars increase, it will become increasingly difficult to import petrol and diesel cars into Australia.

EY energy lead partner Matt Rennie told the Brisbane Times the government should consider targets similar to what the UK has done.

‘We need to stay aware and in step with decisions made by other developed countries to both prepare as a society and as a government.’