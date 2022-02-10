Calls to rename an offensive West Yorkshire street are branded as “ridiculous” by locals.

Residents are split on whether or not to rename a street that has been deemed offensive.

Because its name is an ethnic slur against Muslims and some South Africans, Kaffir Road in Huddersfield has gotten a lot of attention.

According to Yorkshire Live, Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman has demanded that it be renamed, but residents of the street are divided, with some welcoming the proposed change and others opposing it.

“People all over the country are looking at the history of some of the facts of our history and their links to slavery,” Mr Sheerman said.

“I’m not the most enlightened person on the planet, but Kirklees Council said they’d look into any specific issues, and this Kaffir Road keeps cropping up.”

“It’s reached the point where the council needs to show some leadership, and in this year of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, I believe it’s an appropriate time to examine what has historically been an abusive term for certain minorities.”

“It’s past time for us to rename it because it offends a large number of people.”

“How can you still have that name?” says one visitor to Huddersfield. “If it is renamed, I would like local residents to be consulted.”

However, John Ward, a retired accountant who has lived on the street for nearly 50 years, said the calls for change had occurred in the past but that they were ‘ridiculous.’

“I think talk of a name change is ridiculous,” he said.

All of this was first reported in the Huddersfield Examiner in 1982, but it quickly died out.

It’s a part of the area’s history.”

When the council proposed the change, he wrote that it was not offensive because it referred to people from the eastern part of South Africa, as well as the Kaffir language and a resident of Kafiristan in northeast Afghanistan.

“I suggest that if anyone is offended by being called a Kaffir, he is also denouncing the people who bear that name,” he wrote.

