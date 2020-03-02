Cambage, O’Hea named in Opals Games squad

A training camp on the Gold Coast next month will be the first opportunity for members of the Opals’ 19-strong Olympic squad to secure their Tokyo spot.

Coach Sandy Brondello named a full-strength selection on Monday featuring All-Star Elizabeth Cambage among five WNBA players as well as exciting Melbourne Boomers talent Ezi Magbegor.

Captain Jenna O’Hea missed the world No.2 side’s successful qualification tournament in France last month but will be fit for the campaign in July and August.

Only 12 of the 19 squad members will be on the plane to Toyko as the Opals chase a maiden Olympic gold, with the final group to be named in June.

“We are excited to have secured our spot for Tokyo and look forward to working hard over the next five months to ensure we are ready to play our best basketball,” former Opal Brondello said before her first Games as a coach.

“We believe (our squad) to be very strong with great versatility, depth and size.

“The first step of our preparation will begin next month with a camp on the Gold Coast.

“The coaches and I are anticipating some tough decisions in naming the final team.”

The Opals have lost to France, Japan and China recently but are confident they can improve on a quarter-final exit four years ago in Rio that saw a run of five-straight Olympic medals come to an end.

Opals squad: Rebecca Allen, Sara Blicavs, Elizabeth Cambage, Rebecca Cole, Katie-Rae Ebzery, Darcee Garbin, Cayla George, Kelsey Griffin, Tessa Lavey, Tess Madgen, Ezi Magbegor, Leilani Mitchell, Lauren Nicholson, Jenna O’Hea, Nicole Seekamp, Alanna Smith, Stephanie Talbot, Marianna Tolo, Sami Whitcomb.