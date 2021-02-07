Cambodia approves emergency use of China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine

PHNOM PENH, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) — Cambodia has officially approved the emergency use of China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine in the Southeast Asian country, according to a Ministry of Health statement on Thursday.

“The Ministry of Health of the Kingdom of Cambodia authorized the emergency use of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine that has been developed by the Beijing Institute of Biological Products Co., Ltd of the People’s Republic of China,” Health Minister Mam Bunheng said in the statement.

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said on Thursday that the first batch of Sinopharm vaccine donated by China will arrive in Cambodia on Sunday, Feb. 7.

“When the vaccine arrives at the Phnom Penh International Airport, I will go to receive it by myself,” he wrote on his official Facebook page.

The prime minister said the vaccine will be provided free-of-charge to people who are at a high risk of getting coronavirus infections such as medical workers, teachers, bodyguards, armed force members, tuk-tuk and taxi drivers, and garbage collectors, among others.

Cambodia has so far reported 467 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with zero deaths and 451 recoveries. Enditem