Cambodia arrests man for trafficking over 15 kilos of drugs from Thailand

PHNOM PENH, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) — Cambodian anti-drug police has arrested a local man for allegedly smuggling more than 15 kilograms of illicit drugs from Thailand into Cambodia, the National Police reported on Sunday.

Phy Sophal, a 34-year-old factory worker, was caught at his rented house in Phnom Penh’s Sen Sok district on Thursday night after he trafficked the drugs from Thailand into Cambodia.

“A total of 15.3 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, two scales and one motorbike were seized from the suspect,” the National Police said on its website.

The Southeast Asian nation has no death sentence for drug traffickers. Under its law, someone found guilty of trafficking more than 80 grams of drugs could be jailed for life.

According to the country’s anti-drug department, Cambodia nabbed 20,113 drug suspects, including 401 foreigners in 12 nationalities, last year, confiscating about 720 kilograms of drugs.