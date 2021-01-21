Cambodia awards honorable medals to Chinese military doctors

PHNOM PENH, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) — Cambodia recently awarded the government’s honorable medals to five Chinese military doctors in recognition of their contributions to improving the medical standards of the Preah Ket Mealea Hospital, known as the military hospital.

Lt. Gen. Pich Chhoeun, deputy director general of the General Department of Logistics and Finance at the Cambodian Ministry of National Defense, joined by Li Jingfeng, military attache of the Chinese Embassy in Cambodia, attended the ceremony at the hospital on Monday. Chhoeun presented the “Knight Class” medals to the doctors.

The medals were conferred upon the five doctors of the 15th Chinese medical expert team of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) after they had completed their one-year mission in Cambodia.

During the past year, they assisted the hospital to provide medical and health services for Cambodian military personnel and ordinary people, to improve local medical standards, guide medical researches and strengthen its capacity in the fight against the COVID-19. Enditem