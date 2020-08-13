Cambodia cancels water festival due to COVID-19

PHNOM PENH, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) — Cambodia has decided to cancel the annual water festival originally scheduled from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1 in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19, according to a government’s letter released to the media on Thursday.

The letter, signed by Hing Thoraxy, permanent secretary of state at the Council of Ministers, said that Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen, following a request made by the National Committee for Organizing National and International Festivals, approved the cancellation of the festival on Aug. 5.

Water festival is the largest annual event in this Southeast Asian nation, attracting locals from rural provinces to capital Phnom Penh.

Cambodia has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. According to the Ministry of Health, the kingdom has recorded a total of 272 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date, with 223 patients cured and 49 remained in hospital. Enditem