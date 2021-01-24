Cambodia confirms 2 new imported COVID-19 cases, tally at 458

PHNOM PENH, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — Cambodia on Sunday reported two new imported COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections in the kingdom to 458, said a Ministry of Health (MoH) statement.

The new cases were found on a 57-year-old Cambodian woman returning from the United States two weeks ago and a 26-year-old Cambodian man coming back from neighboring Thailand nine days ago, the statement said.

Both were positive for the virus in their second tests and are currently undergoing treatment at designated COVID-19 hospitals, MoH’s secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine said in the statement.

The Southeast Asian nation has so far registered a total of 458 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with zero deaths and 405 recoveries, she said. Enditem