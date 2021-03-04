Cambodia confirms 34 more local COVID-19 cases

PHNOM PENH, March 3 (Xinhua) — Cambodia reported 34 more local COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of infected people linked to the third community transmission to 374, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement.

The new cases were found in the capital Phnom Penh, southwestern Preah Sihanouk province and southeastern Svay Rieng province, the statement said, adding that they were all related to the third community outbreak on Feb. 20.

The patients are currently undergoing treatment at various designated COVID-19 hospitals, it said.

In a bid to contain the outbreak, schools, gyms and entertainment venues as well as dozens of businesses have been temporarily closed.

Cambodia launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive on Feb. 10 after receiving the first batch of doses of Sinopharm vaccine from China.

According to an official report, as of Tuesday, 108,409 people had been inoculated with the Sinopharm vaccine.

The Southeast Asian nation has so far recorded a total of 878 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with zero deaths and 482 recoveries, the MoH said. Enditem