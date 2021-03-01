Cambodia invites waste collectors to get free COVID-19 vaccine

PHNOM PENH, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) — Cambodia on Sunday informed waste-handling workers here in the capital to get their free COVID-19 vaccine, saying that they are among the priority groups for vaccination.

“The Ministry of Health (MoH) would like to invite all waste collectors, aged between 18 and 59 years old, in Phnom Penh to receive the vaccine on a voluntary basis from now on at designated inoculation sites,” Health Minister Mam Bunheng said in a statement.

The Southeast Asian country began an anti-COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Feb. 10 after receiving the first batch of Sinopharm vaccine from China.

The priority groups to get the jabs include healthcare personnel, government members and officials, Senate and Parliament members and officials, municipal and provincial governors, armed forces, police, journalists, and waste workers, among others.

According to an official report, as of Friday, more than 63,000 people including some 9,000 women had been inoculated with the vaccine.

Cambodia has so far registered a total of 805 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with zero deaths and 477 recoveries, the MoH said. Enditem