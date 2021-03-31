Cambodia logs 63 new COVID-19 cluster cases, 15 recoveries

PHNOM PENH, March 31 (Xinhua) — Cambodia on Wednesday confirmed another 63 local COVID-19 cases linked to the February 20 community transmission, bringing the total to 1,914 so far, said a Ministry of Health (MoH) statement.

Of the new cases, 34 were found in Preah Sihanouk province, 23 in capital Phnom Penh, four in Tboung Khmum province and one each in Kandal and Svay Rieng provinces, the statement said.

The Southeast Asian country also reported the recovery of 15 COVID-19 patients, it added.

The kingdom has officially registered a total of 2,440 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic in January last year, with 11 deaths and 1,234 remaining hospitalized, the statement said.

Cambodia began an anti-COVID-19 inoculation drive on Feb. 10. As of Tuesday, more than 400,600 people in priority groups had been vaccinated against the virus, a government report showed. Enditem