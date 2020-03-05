Cambodia puts 44 people under quarantine for contact with COVID-19-infected Japanese man

PHNOM PENH, March 5 (Xinhua) — Cambodia’s health authorities have put 44 people under quarantine for having contact with a Japanese man reportedly diagnosed with COVID-19, said a Health Ministry’s Communicable Disease Control Department statement on Thursday evening.

A Japanese man reportedly tested positive on Wednesday for the virus after he landed at Japan’s Nagoya Airport. The man on Tuesday evening took a flight from northwest Cambodia’s Siem Reap province to Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh city before taking a connecting flight to Japan.

The statement said that the Siem Reap provincial health authorities had found four persons having close contact with the patient and about 40 others having indirect contact with him.

“They are placed in quarantine for 14 days for health observation,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the Japanese man is a businessman.

Cambodia confirmed the first and only case of COVID-19 on Jan. 27. The victim is a 60-year-old Chinese man. He was discharged from hospital on Feb. 10 after fully recovering from the disease.