Cambodia registers daily record of 446 COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

PHNOM PENH, May 13 (Xinhua) — Cambodia’s Ministry of Health (MoH) on Thursday logged a daily record of 446 COVID-19 cases, raising the national case tally to 21,141 so far.

The new infections included 431 local cases and 15 imported cases, the MoH said in a statement.

Six more fatalities were reported, taking the death toll to 142, it said, adding that 980 patients have recovered, pushing the total number of recoveries to 9,519.

Cambodia has been enduring the third wave of COVID-19 community transmission since Feb. 20. In a bid to curb the virus spread, the country has closed down all schools, sports facilities, museums, cinemas, and entertainment venues nationwide and has also imposed lockdowns in some high-risk areas.

The Southeast Asian nation launched an anti-COVID-19 inoculation drive on Feb. 10 after having received vaccines from China and the World Health Organization’s COVAX facility.

“As of May 12, 2021, some 1.94 million people, or 19.4 percent of the 10 million target population, in Cambodia have already been vaccinated,” the MoH’s secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine said. Enditem