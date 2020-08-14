Cambodia reports 1 new case of COVID-19, 273 in total

PHNOM PENH, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) — Cambodia on Friday confirmed one new imported case of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the kingdom to 273, said a Health Ministry’s statement.

The latest case was detected on a 51-year-old Cambodian woman, who arrived in the country on July 31 from the United States via a connecting flight in South Korea, the statement said.

“On the 13th day of the quarantine, her samples were tested for the second time, and the result showed on Thursday that she turned out to be positive for the COVID-19,” it said.

Currently, the woman is undergoing treatment at an isolation ward in the Chak Angre Health Center in southern Phnom Penh, it added.

The Southeast Asian nation has so far recorded a total of 273 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 225 patients cured and 48 remained in hospital, according to the statement.