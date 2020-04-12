Cambodia reports 1 new COVID-19 case, 120 in total

PHNOM PENH, April 11 (Xinhua) — Cambodia’s Ministry of Health (MoH) announced in a statement on Saturday that one more person tested positive for the COVID-19, bringing the total number of the confirmed cases in the kingdom to 120.

The new patient is a 31-year-old Chinese tourist, who temporarily stayed in capital Phnom Penh’s Duan Penh district, the statement said, adding that she had direct contact with her 30-year-old Chinese friend, who tested positive for the virus four days ago.

“The woman has been placed under quarantine for treatment at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital (in Phnom Penh),” MoH’s secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine said in the statement.

Cambodia has seen three more COVID-19 patients discharged from hospital after recovery by the end of Friday, raising the tally of patients cured in the kingdom to 75, she said.