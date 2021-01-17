Cambodia reports 10 more imported COVID-19 cases, 436 in total

PHNOM PENH, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) — Cambodia on Saturday confirmed 10 more imported COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections in the country to 436 so far, said a Health Ministry (MoH) statement.

The new cases were detected on Cambodian migrant workers returning from Thailand recently via land borders, the statement said.

“The results of their samples’ tests showed that the 10 persons above were positive for the COVID-19, and they are currently undergoing treatment at the Banteay Meanchey Provincial Referral Hospital,” MoH secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine said in the statement.

The Southeast Asian nation has so far registered a total of 436 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with zero deaths and 382 recoveries, she added. Enditem