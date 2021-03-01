Cambodia reports 15 new COVID-19 cases, total at 820

PHNOM PENH, March 1 (Xinhua) — Cambodia on Monday confirmed 15 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections in the kingdom to 820, said a Ministry of Health (MoH) statement.

The new infections included 14 locally transmitted cases in capital Phnom Penh and Preah Sihanouk province and one imported case, the statement said.

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen last week called on all people involved in the third community outbreak on Feb. 20 to seek COVID-19 tests and to undergo a 14-day quarantine at their houses.

In an effort to contain the outbreak, schools, gyms and entertainment venues as well as dozens of businesses have been temporarily closed.

The Southeast Asian nation has so far recorded a total of 820 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with zero deaths and 477 recoveries, the MoH said. Enditem