Cambodia reports 15 new imported COVID-19 cases, 266 in total

PHNOM PENH, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) — Cambodia on Tuesday confirmed 15 new imported COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 266, said a health ministry’s statement.

Thirteen of the new cases were foreigners who arrived in Cambodia on Sunday from the Philippines via a direct flight, while the other two cases were Cambodian females who landed in the kingdom on Sunday from the United States via a connecting flight in China’s Taiwan region, the statement said.

According to the statement, the remaining 179 passengers on both flights have been placed under a 14-day mandatory quarantine at various quarantine centers in the capital.

The Southeast Asian country has recorded a total of 266 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date, with 220 patients cured and 46 remaining in hospital. Enditem