Cambodia reports 2 imported COVID-19 cases, 441 in total

PHNOM PENH, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) — Cambodia on Tuesday reported two more imported COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections in the kingdom to 441, said a health ministry (MoH) statement.

The new cases were a one-year-old Indonesian boy and a 31-year-old Cambodian woman, the statement said.

The boy is the son of an Indonesian couple who tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Cambodia from Indonesia via Singapore on Jan. 12, it said, adding that the female patient is a migrant worker returning from Thailand on Jan. 15.

Currently, the boy is undergoing treatment at the National Center for Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control in Phnom Penh and the woman at the Banteay Meanchey Provincial Referral Hospital in Banteay Meanchey province.

The Southeast Asian nation has registered a total of 441 confirmed COVID-19 cases so far, with zero deaths and 386 recoveries. Enditem