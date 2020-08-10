Cambodia reports 2 new imported COVID-19 cases, 248 in total

A staff member takes temperature of customers at the movie theater of a shopping mall in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Aug. 9, 2020. Cambodia confirmed two new imported COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of infections in the kingdom to 248, said a Health Ministry press statement. The Southeast Asian nation has so far recorded a total of 248 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 217 patients cured and 31 remained in hospital. (Photo by Gao Bingnan/Xinhua)