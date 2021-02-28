Cambodia reports 26 more locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

PHNOM PENH, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) — Cambodia confirmed 26 more local COVID-19 cases on Saturday, raising the total number of infected people linked to the third community transmission to 259, said a Ministry of Health (MoH) statement.

The new cases were found in capital Phnom Penh and southwestern Preah Sihanouk province, MoH’s secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine said in the statement, adding that they were all related to the third community outbreak on Feb. 20.

The patients are currently receiving treatment at various designated COVID-19 hospitals, she said.

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen earlier this week called on all people involved in the outbreak to seek COVID-19 tests and to undergo a 14-day quarantine at their houses.

He also urged the public to postpone weddings, or minimize the number of participants, and encouraged people in provinces not to travel to Phnom Penh if unnecessary.

In a bid to contain the outbreak, schools, gyms and entertainment venues as well as dozens of businesses have been temporarily closed.

The Southeast Asian nation has so far recorded a total of 766 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with zero deaths and 477 recoveries, the MoH said. Enditem