Cambodia reports 3 French, 1 Malaysian tested positive for COVID-19, 114 in total

PHNOM PENH, April 3 (Xinhua) — Cambodia on Friday confirmed three more French tourists and one Malaysian man were tested positive for the COVID-19, raising the total number of the confirmed cases to 114.

According to a Ministry of Health’s statement, new patients included a 67-year-old French man and a 67-year-old French woman, who are among a group of 36 French tourists that most of them were tested positive for the virus two weeks ago while they visited southwest Sihanoukville City.

A 59-year-old French woman, who is among another group of four French tourists to Sihanoukville City, was also tested positive for the virus, the statement said, adding that a 40-year-old Malaysian man, who is an Islamic missionary in southeast Kampong Cham province, was also tested positive.

The three French patients have been put under quarantine for treatment at a hotel in Sihanoukville City, as the Malaysian patient has been placed in an isolation room for treatment at the Kampong Cham provincial hospital, the statement added.

To date, Cambodia has recorded a total of 114 confirmed cases, with 35 patients cured.