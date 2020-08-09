Cambodia reports 3 imported COVID-19 cases, 246 in total

PHNOM PENH, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) — Cambodia confirmed three new imported COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 246, the Health Ministry said a statement.

The new cases were three Cambodian men, aged between 24 and 27, who arrived in the kingdom on July 31 from Pakistan via a connecting flight in Malaysia, the statement said, adding that they were on the same flight with the five positive cases found recently.

“Their samples were tested for the second time during their quarantine, and the results available on Friday showed that they turned out to be positive for the COVID-19,” Health Ministry’s secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine said in the statement.

The new patients have been sent to the Chak Angre Health Center in southern Phnom Penh for treatment, she added.

The Southeast Asian nation has so far recorded a total of 246 COVID-19 cases, with 215 patients cured and 31 remained in hospital. Enditem