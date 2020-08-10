Cambodia reports 3 new imported COVID-19 cases, 251 in total

PHNOM PENH, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) — Cambodia on Monday confirmed three new imported COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections in the kingdom to 251, said a Health Ministry’s statement.

The latest cases were detected on Cambodian men, aged between 23 and 26, who arrived in Cambodia late last month from Indonesia via a direct flight, the statement said.

“On the 13th day of the quarantine, their samples were tested for the COVID-19 for the fourth time, and the result (released on Sunday) showed that they were positive for the virus,” it said.

Currently, the trio have been placed at isolation wards for treatment at the Preah Norodom Sihanouk-Tboung Khmum Referral Hospital in southeastern Tboung Khmum province, it added.

The Southeast Asian nation has so far recorded a total of 251 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 219 patients cured and 32 remained in hospital, according to the statement. Enditem