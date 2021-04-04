Cambodia reports 44 new COVID-19 cases, 2,689 in total

PHNOM PENH, April 4 (Xinhua) — Cambodia on Sunday recorded 44 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, raising its total tally to 2,689, said a Ministry of Health (MoH) statement.

The new infections included one imported case and 43 local cases, with 25 of them reported in capital Phnom Penh, 17 in Preah Sihanouk province and one in Svay Rieng province, the statement said.

The imported case was a 46-year-old Pakistani traveller arriving in the kingdom on March 21 from South Korea, the statement said, adding that she was confirmed to have the virus in her second test on the 13th day of quarantine.

Meanwhile, Phnom Penh Municipal Governor Khuong Sreng ordered a 14-day closure of Orussey Market, one of the largest markets in the capital, after several vendors and guards tested positive for COVID-19.

He said in a statement late on Saturday that the closure would be from April 4 to 17 in order to curb the spread of the virus.

Cambodia has officially reported a total of 2,689 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the coronavirus pandemic hit the Southeast Asian nation in January last year, with 20 deaths and 1,653 recoveries, according to the official data.

The death toll included one new death recorded after a 72-year-old Cambodian woman succumbed to the coronavirus on Saturday afternoon, a day after she was hospitalized at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital in Phnom Penh, according to the health ministry.

The country began a COVID-19 inoculation drive on Feb. 10. As of Saturday, some 530,000 people in the priority groups had been vaccinated against the virus, a government report said. Enditem